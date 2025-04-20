Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaadi.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the current bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman, expressing satisfaction over the positive progress made in the telephonic conversation.

Regional and international affairs, especially issues of mutual interest, were also discussed in the conversation.