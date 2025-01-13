Donald Trump should also look at the situations in Afghanistan, Gaza and other countries, says Ijazul Haq We have put the country on the path of development, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan PDM government has brought the country to the brink of disaster, says Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD:Editornin Chief Pakistan Group of news paper and chairman Roze news Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk Show Sachi Baat He said that far as the situation is concerned, the talks will not be successful

Depending on the circumstances, the negotiations may take this U-turn for success The government will be weakened if the founder of PTI comes out Donald Trump is to take the oath of office on January 20, Let’s see what happens after that Hearing of 190 million pound case postponed for the third time, I don’t know where $190 million went,

It doesn’t cost that much money I don’t see anything wrong with the verdict After the verdict, they can also go to the Supreme Court Member of the National Assembly, head of the Muslim League Zia.Ijazul Haq There was very good progress in the first meeting, In the first meeting, everyone was sitting in a pleasant atmosphere, The negotiation process should continue, If the talks are not successful, problems will arise, Nawaz Sharif was not ready to return in the past, Nawaz Sharif held talks after Saudi Arabia’s guarantee, Now let’s see who gives guarantees in these negotiations

Donald Trump will not interfere in our affairs, says Ijazul Haq Whether the government benefits from the negotiations or not, the country will benefit, says Ijazul Haq

We have to put aside our differences and think about the country, says Ijazul Haq How could the judge pronounce the verdict if the lawyers were not present in the case, says Ijazul Haq Cases have their place and negotiations have their place, There is no demand from the government, Demand comes from the opposition Demands will emerge in third phase of talks, says Ijaz-ul-Haq When the PDM government was formed, the country suffered immense losses, Ijazul Haq PPP has won big seats yet they say we are not part of the government, says Ijazul Haq PPP people are making a joke, says Ijazul Haq If PPP members run the country, they will succeed.

Now PPP members are demanding a share in Punjab PPP members are fully part of the government, He is the Chief Minister in Sindh and the Governor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Some of the PPP’s demands are also correct, We should not close our doors, Ijazul Haq Member of National Assembly, IPP leader We have put the country on the path of development, Inflation has reached single digits, there will be further reduction, The founder of PTI himself has said that inflation has decreased. Inflation reached its peak during his tenure, Founder PTI did not start any new projects, says Foundation stones of new projects are being laid every day in Punjab Founder PTI’s government was toppled through due process,

We got the government through sympathy Founder of PTI hoisted the cipher. Our institutions are working hard for the betterment of the country. It is his actions like this that have brought him here, Engineer Gul Asghar Khan said that they did not win all the seats in the 2018 elections. They started showing their eyes to those who brought them, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan Running the affairs of the empire is the job of the wise, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan The government was not running with them, Engineer Gul Asghar Khan These ignorant people have no idea what is happening in Kashmir and Palestine, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan During his tenure, even the plane was taken back from the Qataris, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan They brought the country to the brink of destruction, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan Democracy is the only way, even if it fails, there will still be negotiations, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan

Decisions are resolved by sitting down instead of on the streets, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan If the path to negotiations has been opened, then seriousness must be demonstrated, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan PTI leader Azhar Siddique PDM government has brought the country to the brink of disaster, says Azhar Siddique The government is not taking care of the country, says Azhar Siddique The government has sunk the country’s ship, Azhar Siddique Inflation is on the rise in the country, Azhar Siddique Some people have benefited from the stock exchange, Azhar Siddique

All these are empty words, Azhar Siddique The government has thrown the country into a pit, says Azhar Siddique Medicines are not available in hospitals right now, Azhar Siddique We created systems to control sugar and wheat, says Azhar Siddique Corruption is on the rise in the country, Azhar Siddique Tell me what they have gained by taking power? Azhar Siddique Our workers were tortured, does this happen in a democratic country, Azhar Siddique False cases were made against our workers, Azhar Siddique We say that judicial commissions should be formed on May 9 and November 26, Azhar Siddique Whoever is involved in these incidents should be punished, Azhar Siddique They brought Ishaq Dar and Muhammad Aurangzeb and they sank the country, Azhar Siddique Our youth are leaving the country,

They have nothing to give to the youth, Isn’t there corruption during his tenure? We have no fight with anyone, All institutions should work within their limits, They have filled the prisons with political people,