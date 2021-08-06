CHICHAWATNI: The saying that there is no bar of age on love proved true when a 70-year-old woman travelled all the way from Denmark to marry a 30-year-old man in Chichawatni, Sahiwal, it was learned on Friday. Both tied the knot at a simple ceremony held in the man’s native town. The function was attended by the groom’s relatives and friends. Their love story began in Malaysia where Pakistani youth Muhammad Maroof, who had gone to seek higher education, met with Danish woman Christine. Soon this developed into a friendship and both started dating each other quite often so much so that they eventually decided to marry. Overjoyed Maroof, the groom, told the media that they planned to marry early, but the coronavirus pandemic became an obstacle in their union. He told that he would stay in Pakistan while Christine would visit Pakistan every three or four months. Christine, on the other hand, said she had come to Pakistan for the first time, and she was glad to marry Maroof. She, however, has not converted to Islam as yet.