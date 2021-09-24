ISLAMABAD: Dengue fever is spreading in different parts of the country, particularly in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)it is surfaced on Friday.

Twenty-seven more people in Islamabad have contracted the fever during the last 24 hours as the disease continues to spread its tentacles in the federal capital.

According to the figures compiled by the district health officer (DHO), there are currently 134 dengue patients in the city while two people have lost their lives during the last week.

“Of 27 patients detected in the federal capital during the last one day, 25 belong to its rural areas. Right now 99 people in the suburban villages of Islamabad are suffering from the ailment while there are 35 dengue patients in the city itself,” the DHO elaborated.

The situation in KP is not promising either as according to the KP health department, 743 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals of the province during the last week.

In its weekly report on the situation in 19 districts of the province, the KP health department has said that 110 people have been treated for the fever at Peshawar hospitals during the period under review.

According to the report, total of 193 patients, the highest number of patients in the entire province, have been admitted to Nowshera hospitals during the last one week, while the figures for Buner stand at 177, for Khyber at 118 and for Mansehra at 35.

Total 19 dengue patients have remained admitted at Haripur and Bajaur hospitals during the last one week, while 14 and 10 patients at Mardan and Battagram hospitals, respectively.

Eleven people were treated for the fever at Swabi hospitals while the number of patients treated at hospitals in Kohat stands at five.

The number of dengue patients in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reached 36 on Friday as six more patients have been reported during the past day.