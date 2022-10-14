By Staff Reporter

MULTAN: Secretary Housing and Urban Planning South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said that due to the change in weather, the risk of dengue fever has increased, which is also increasing the number of dengue patients. He said that Measures are being taken on an emergency basis to prevent dengue in Multan and house-to-house larva destruction measures are in progress, he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding dengue prevention at Circuit House .

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan. Nazir was also present, Secretary of Housing and Urban Planning Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the district administration and the health department have been given the task of conducting a vigorous campaign against dengue and cases have also been registered against the owners of houses and commercial properties do not improve sanitation arrangements. Secretary Housing said that the citizens should fully cooperate with the dengue teams and after asking for formal identification, they should allow the screening of the houses.

The special screening is being done A detailed briefing was also given on this occasion by the health department.