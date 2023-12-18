There is a series of large-scale protests around the world against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the US embassy in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza.

In Melbourne, Australia, protesters holding the Palestinian flag marched from the State Library towards the Parliament to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

After the killing of three Israeli hostages in Gaza by the Israeli army, protests against the Israeli government intensified in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, during a protest rally in North London, protesters reached in front of the Israeli ambassador’s house, where they shouted slogans of “Free Palestine” and “Stop the war in Gaza”.

In Sweden, there was also a protest in favor of Palestine, and in the capital Stockholm, hundreds of people holding the Palestinian flag demanded a cease-fire.