ISLAMABAD: Underscoring that the powers of each and every organ of the state had been clearly laid down in the constitution, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition parties’ alliance, President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Friday that transgression of powers by any institution created problems.

Addressing a presser at National Press Club, Islamabad, he said the countries where there were monarchies, there could be no room for free and fair journalism. He opined that democracy was weakening in the country with the passage of time.

Fazl further said that although politicians struggled for democracy, but later they made a compromise with the ‘establishment’. “The ‘establishment’ knows it fully well that at the end of the day politicians have to strike a deal with them,” he said. He was of the view that Pakistanis had failed to agree on what kind of state they wanted to live in.

“Some people say Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, others say for democracy, while others think Muslims of the Indian sub-continent had strived for a separate homeland because they wanted economically prosperous lives for their future generations,” JUI-F chief said, and added, “Sadly, not a single objective was achieved.”

The countries, he went on to add, which had won freedom after Pakistan were way ahead. “It is the army that holds sway in our country. It controls the media as well as the government,” he alleged.Fazl also alleged that not a single legislation could be cited which had been done in the country in the light of Islamic injunctions.

He questioned as to who was determining the country’s foreign policy. “United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding meetings one after the other, but here is no idea as to what is happening.

Calling the present government a ‘puppet’, JUI-F chief said whosoever came from abroad went straight to the GHQ rather than to the Prime Minister’s office.

He said the reason why China was not pleased with Pakistan was because the latter had ruined all its investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.