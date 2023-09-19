Lahore: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that everyone is seeing the issue of a level playing field now and the demand for a level playing field is with Muslim League (N), so it would be better if the parties involved in PDM take up the issue of level playing field. Addressed by

Talking to the media in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Election Commission has the authority to announce the election schedule, so the Election Commission should issue the election schedule immediately.

Chairman PP said that the matter of a level playing field is now visible to everyone and the demand for a level playing field is with the Muslim League (N), it would be better if the issue of a level playing field is addressed by the parties included in PDM. , our level playing field concerns exclusively with a political party.

The Chief Election Commissioner does not know when the elections are, but one party is giving the date: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto said that the rules for the completion of development funds and projects are clear, it cannot be allowed to use the development budget in Sindh, and in other provinces, development schemes are being worked on in Punjab and the Federation. The level playing field should be the same in all the provinces, and the tradition for the use of development funds should be the same.

He further said that the PPP has been demanding that Nawaz Sharif should return from the beginning, if Nawaz Sharif has announced the date of his return, the PPP will welcome him. While the NAB cases are old and ongoing, the NAB cases will not have any impact on the upcoming election.

Speaking on the killing of Khalistan Movement leader Hardeep Singh, the former foreign minister said that India has been exposed to the world. How long will the international community continue to ignore such actions of India? The foreign office should speak openly about the killings in Canada, Canadian law was not violated but the laws of the world were violated, and India has now become a rogue.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it is a good move to show the proceedings of the Supreme Court directly, the discretion to form a bench is with the Chief Justice at this time, but no one is interested in who is doing what, the public is not interested that the prisoner number is so-and-so. The people need a hope and a road map at this time, our priority should be how to give relief to the common man in the era of inflation, the problem of the people of Pakistan is inflation which has reached historic levels, we have The people were not left behind, we started the Benazir Income Support Program, we increased the salaries and pensions, it was the right of the people, farmers were prosperous during our time, today the country needs a people-friendly government.