After November, consumers in the US, Canada, and Japan will no longer have the download option for Dell’s “Mobile Connect” service, and the service will eventually end in January 2023.

Calls, messages, and notification data from a mobile device are synced to a laptop using Dell Mobile Connect, also known as Alienware Mobile Connect. It debuted in 2018 and performed best when used with Dell laptops.

“Dell suggests deleting Dell Mobile Connect or Alienware Mobile Connect from both your Dell computer and mobile devices by the regional cease date,” the company stated on its support page. This ensures the best device experience and frees up storage space.

While this service will be stopped, Intel has already purchased Screenovate, the software that powers Dell Mobile Connect. It’s anticipated that Intel will launch its services later this year.