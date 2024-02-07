The process of delivery of electoral materials to the presiding officers and polling staff for the general elections to be held across the country on February 8 has started.

In Multan, supplies have been started to presiding officers of 6 constituencies of the National Assembly and 12 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly, three centers have been set up to provide polling supplies.

Presiding Officers of NA 148, NA 149, NA 150, and NA 151 are being supplied from Multan Public School while a center has been established at Shujaabad for NA 152 and at Jalalpur Parwala for NA 153. has gone

The District Returning Officer says that the polling materials are being delivered to the presiding officers under tight security, the polling materials are being delivered to the polling stations under police security, and the delivery of the polling materials will be completed by 6 pm.

More than 128.5 million people will be able to vote: Election Commission

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, 90 thousand 675 polling stations and 266 thousand 398 polling booths have been established across the country to exercise the right of people to vote. Yogurt can be used.

For the polling on February 8, 14 lakh 90 thousand election staff will perform the duties for the election, and the unofficial results of each constituency will be released from the offices of the returning officers.

According to the Election Commission, 7 crore 32 lakh 7 thousand 896 voters will exercise their right to vote for electing their representatives on 141 seats of the National Assembly and 297 seats of the Provincial Assembly.

2 crore 69 lakh 94 thousand 769 voters will choose their favorite candidates on 61 seats of the National Assembly and 130 seats of the Provincial Assembly from Sindh.

2 crore 19 lakh 28 thousand 119 registered voters of the province will be able to exercise their right to vote on 45 seats of the National Assembly and 115 seats of the Provincial Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

53 lakh 71 thousand 947 voters will exercise their right to vote on 16 seats of the National Assembly and 51 seats of the Provincial Assembly from Balochistan.

According to the Election Commission, 10 lakh 83 thousand 29 voters will choose their representatives on 3 seats of the National Assembly from Islamabad.

The Election Commission says that polling has been postponed due to the deaths of candidates in four constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, 16 thousand 766 polling stations across the country have been declared highly sensitive while 29 thousand 985 have been declared sensitive. Pakistan Army is being deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The Presiding Officers have been given the powers of Magistrate I to control the law and order situation at the polling stations.

An Election Management System (EMS) will be used for the transmission and editing of election results.

According to the Election Commission, Pakistan forces will be responsible for the security of delivery of electoral materials to the polling station, counting, and returning to the offices of the returning officers.