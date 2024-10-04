ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has delegated the powers and responsibilities of Customs officials in Balochistan to the officers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North and South), with immediate effect and regularization. Notification has also been issued.

The notification issued by FBR states that Frontier Corps Balochistan (North and South) will work as Customs Officers within the borders of Balochistan till June 30, 2025.

According to the notification, the F Board has delegated the powers of Customs officers under the Customs Act to the officers of the Frontier Corps in their respective areas. Stations, international airports and bonded warehouses etc. will not be included.

FC officials will not search the baggage of a legitimate passenger or goods cleared from a customs area, they must also take special care to ensure that in exercising these powers they do not interfere with the flow of legitimate merchandise, imports and exports or public convenience. Do not disturb me.

The Frontier Corps personnel will provide assistance to Customs officers to perform their duties under Section VII of the Customs Act, said the notification, adding that suspicious or smuggled goods will be deposited only in such official warehouses. , duly approved by the Collector of Customs.

The Officer Commanding (OC) of each wing of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North and South) will provide the details of seized goods every month to the Collector Customs (Enforcement) in their respective jurisdictions.