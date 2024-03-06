ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PLDAT) has released its assessment report on the general elections 2024 in Pakistan.

According to the report, General Election 2024 recorded the lowest fairness score, indicating a decrease in transparency scores compared to previous election cycles.

The report said that during the pre-polling phase, considerable delay in the election schedule and political coercion was observed, with a lack of impartiality on the part of the caretaker government in the pre-polling phase.

According to the report, there was a deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, mobile phone bans also created difficulties for public participation in the election process, allegations of large-scale discrepancies between Form 45 and Form 47 also damaged the credibility of the elections. Raised concerns about

Statement of election rigging by a political party: Former Commissioner Rawalpindi

The PLDAT report said that the delay in publishing Forms 45, 46, 48 and 49 on the Election Commission’s website, a violation of Section 95(10) of the Election Act 2017, further damaged the credibility of the election.

According to the report, the suspension of mobile phone and internet services on the day of polling only compromised the Election Management System (EMS), the delay in the declaration of provisional results beyond the scheduled time after the completion of polling raised serious questions about the credibility of the elections. gave

According to Puldat, the allotment of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council remained a major controversy for 25 days while all other political parties were allotted reserved seats.

The evaluation score for the pre-poll phase was 50 percent, significantly lower than the 2013 score of 62 percent, the polling process score on election day was 58 percent, lower than the 2018 score, the report said. While the polling day stage, voting, polling staff performance and quality of polling stations are worse than the 2018 general election, the overall quality of the 2024 general election scored 49%, the quality The score is not only less than 50 percent but also less than the total score of the last 2 elections.

According to the report, counting of votes, compilation of results, transmission, consolidation, declaration of provisional results and post-election process received a score of at least 40 percent. The Election Commission should announce action against those responsible for the delay in transmission, consolidation and announcement of interim results