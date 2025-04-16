Dr. Saeed Masood Usmani has proven that there are no age limits when it comes to education—an 80-year-old research scholar has earned his PhD.

Despite suffering four heart attacks, a stroke, and enduring a global pandemic like COVID-19, he persevered and continued his academic journey.

Karachi (Education Reporter): The Graduate Research Management Council of the Federal Urdu University, Karachi, in its 66th meeting, awarded a PhD degree to Saeed Masood Usmani of the Department of Mass Communication. His dissertation, titled “The Popularity of FM Radio Broadcasts in Karachi and an Analytical Study of the Audience,” was supervised by Professor Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan, a well-respected figure in journalistic, literary, and academic circles. The degree was conferred after favorable evaluations by both national and international examiners and a successful public defense.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Dr. Usmani suffered four heart attacks and a stroke over the course of his research. Yet he persisted with determination. Earning a PhD at the age of 80 is an inspiring and extraordinary accomplishment. Dr. Usmani is known for his deep passion for reading—so much so that he is affectionately referred to as “The Encyclopedia.” His life has also been marked by political activism and involvement in protest movements.

His dissertation explores the societal and cultural impact of FM radio broadcasts in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi. The study stands out for its comprehensive and inclusive survey methodology, capturing a wide range of perspectives from across all districts of the city and representing all genders. The survey included 2,500 men, 2,226 women, and 400 transgender individuals, lending the research a uniquely inclusive character.

Key findings from the study include:

70% of respondents said FM radio broadcasts have increased political awareness among the public.

86% agreed that FM radio has played a role in spreading awareness during natural disasters, about government initiatives, and regarding safety protocols.

96% felt that FM broadcasts have influenced changes in cultural and traditional attitudes.

90% reported that they regularly listen to FM radio.

80% believed FM radio has contributed to the development of language.

90% said that modern digital media has not significantly impacted FM radio listenership.

FM radio in Pakistan has not served as a tool for propaganda, but instead has helped spread education and highlight social and cultural issues. It has played a vital role in reviving radio broadcasting across the country. Today, in contrast to the past, more than 200 commercial and non-commercial FM radio stations are airing developmental, educational, entertainment, and informational programs. These broadcasts are helping raise awareness, promote education, and influence social and cultural behavior—especially among the youth.

The recommendations outlined in the dissertation include:

Reviewing PECA and PEMRA policies that restrict freedom of expression.

Updating academic curricula in colleges and universities to better reflect current realities.

Hiring skilled, experienced, and trained professionals with the opening of new private FM radio stations.

Establishing effective mechanisms to gather listener feedback to improve program quality.

Encouraging media organizations to conduct specialized training workshops and seminars in cities, towns, educational institutions, and government departments.

Dr. Usmani’s achievement has been widely celebrated, with congratulatory messages pouring in from academic, journalistic, and literary circles, as well as from friends and admirers.

The Karachi Press Club has scheduled a presentation of his research on April 25th at 5:00 PM. Speakers at the event will include Dr. Merajul Huda, Khaleelullah Farooqi, Tahseen Fatima, Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan, and Mazhar Abbas, who will share their reflections on the work.