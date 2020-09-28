Defence Minister witnesses Kavkaz multinational military exercise in Russia

RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has witnessed the multinational military exercise, Kavkaz 2020, in Russia’s Astrakhan region which was participated by Pakistan Armed Forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was accompanied by Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi. Khattak also met soldiers from Pakistani and Chinese contingents. According to media reports, approximately 80,000 soldiers participated in the military exercise from September 21 to 26 that aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences. The vast majority of these troops are from Russia, but soldiers from Armenia, Belarus, China, Iran, Myanmar and Pakistan will also participate.TLTP