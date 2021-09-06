KARACHI: An investiture ceremony of change of guard in connection with Defence and Martyrs’ Day was held at Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum in Karachi on Monday morning.

Air Officer Commanding Asghar Khan Academy Air Marshal Qaisar Khan Janjua was chief guest on this occasion.

The cadets of Pakistan Air Force assumed the responsibility of guard at the mausoleum.

Defence and Martyrs Day was observed to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This year’s Defense and Martyrs Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”