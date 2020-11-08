ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the defeated leaders who were flag bearers of political hypocrisy will have a gathering today.In a tweet, he said that they would give justifications for their defeat and disgrace.He said that instead of showing remorse, those who plundered public resources were showing their shamelessness. INP/AJ
