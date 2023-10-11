In the eighth match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI World Cup, Pakistan created history by completing the biggest run chase in the history of the World Cup thanks to the brilliant centuries of Abdullah Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan against Sri Lanka. did

Pakistan achieved Sri Lanka’s target of 345 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the 49th over, Abdullah Shafiq scored 113 runs while Mohammad Rizwan remained not out with 131 runs.

Chasing down a target of 345 against Sri Lanka is the highest total by any team in World Cup history.

Earlier in the 2011 World Cup, Ireland had successfully achieved a target of 329 runs against England.

Pakistan successfully achieved a target of 263 runs for the first time in the World Cup

Pakistan chased down the target of 263 against New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup semi-final before chasing down a target of 345 runs against Sri Lanka.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, the eighth match of the World Cup was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Lincoln captain Dasan Shanaka invited captain Babar Azam to field.

A change was made in the national team today, Abdullah Shafiq was included in the team in place of opener Fakhar Zaman.

Sri Lanka became the team with the highest total against Pakistan in the World Cup

Sri Lanka scored 344 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs, Kaushal Mendes scored 122 runs and Samara Wickrama scored 108 runs.

This is the highest score by any team against Pakistan in a World Cup match, the previous highest score against Pakistan in a World Cup was 336 runs scored by India in 2019.

Sri Lanka’s innings

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted first against Pakistan, did not have a good start to the innings. Kushal Perera was caught out by Hasan Ali for a total score of just 5.

Pathum Nissanka and Kaushal Mendis shared a partnership of 102 runs for the second wicket, but then Nissanka returned to the pavilion after scoring 51 runs.

After the fall of 2 wickets, Kaushal Mendis and Samara Wickrama charged the batsmen against the Pakistani bowlers and put on attractive shorts all around the ground and batted aggressively.

Meanwhile, Mendes also scored Sri Lanka’s fastest World Cup century, reaching 100 off 65 balls.

Mendes and Samara Wickrama put on a 111-run partnership but then Mendes was dismissed for 122 off 77 balls while newcomer Charith Asalanka returned to the pavilion on one run.

Apart from this, De Silva scored 25 runs, while Samara Wickrama, on the other hand, also scored her first century of ODI career. She played an innings of 108 runs off 89 balls.

Dasan Shanaka played an innings of 12 runs and Velalage 10 runs, thus Sri Lanka scored 344 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Hasan Ali took 4 wickets, Haris Rauf took 2 wickets and Shadab, Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi took one wicket each.

Pakistan’s innings

Chasing Sri Lanka’s target of 345 runs, Pakistan didn’t get off to a good start, with opener Imamul Haq scoring 12 and captain Babar Azam leaving with just 10 runs.

Young batsman Abdullah Shafiq and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batted responsibly and carried the team after 2 wickets fell for a total score of 37.

Both the batsmen hit all round the ground, firstly Abdullah Shafiq scored a brilliant century, after which Mohammad Rizwan followed in his footsteps and scored a century. The partnership of 176 runs was also established between the two batsmen.

However, Abdullah Shafiq got out after scoring 113 runs off 103 balls, his innings included 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Abdullah Shafiq became the first Pakistani batsman to score a century in a World Cup debut match

Abdullah Shafiq was playing his first match in the world cup today, he is the first Pakistani batsman to score a century in the world cup debut. Apart from this, Saud Shakeel was dismissed for 31 runs.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan scored 131 runs off 121 balls and was not out and the team record holder Jeet Dalwadi won. Apart from this, Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten with 22 runs.

Wicket keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan was declared player of the match for his brilliant batting.

Pakistan’s eighth consecutive World Cup win against Sri Lanka

The cricket teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 8 times in the ODI World Cup and each time the green shirts have defeated Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s score of victory against Sri Lanka in the World Cup has become 0-8.

Looking at the points table of the ICC World Cup, New Zealand is at the first place, Pakistan is at the second place and South Africa is at the third place.

It should be noted that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had their second match in this event today. In this mega event, Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs in their first match while Sri Lanka was defeated by South Africa by 102 runs.