Indian fans lashed out at the team for their poor performance in the ICC ODI final.

The Indian media has started to open up the pool of the pitch and said that a bouncing pitch should have been made by showing a big heart, but a defensive approach was adopted by deliberately making a creditable pitch.

It was said by the fans that the team’s fielding in the final was also poor, no one fell behind the ball, even in bowling, after two or three overs, the Indian bowlers fell on their shoulders, and Team India missed the opportunity after 12 years.

On the other hand, on the defeat of the Indian team, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar consoled the Indian fans and said that you should be proud of your team.

Shoaib Akhtar said that the Indian team did not reach the final by begging.

It should be noted that Australia became the world champion of cricket for the sixth time after defeating the unbeaten and host team India by 6 wickets in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.