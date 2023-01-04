LAHORE: A current Pakistani Army officer has launched a defamation lawsuit in a British court against retired Maj Adil Farooq Raja “for making baseless allegations against him,” which has been characterised as an unprecedented measure.

In numerous videos and tweets posted to YouTube and Twitter, the former serviceman turned YouTuber accused the army official of manipulating the election and engaging in horse trading with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As per Mr. Raja, who has accounts on YouTube and Twitter with the handle @soldierspeaks, the senior intelligence officer met in secret with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to rig Punjab by-elections.

Defamation proceedings against Mr. Raja, who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since April 2022, reportedly began in August of last year, according to reports from the serving army officer. In an effort to punish the YouTuber, the officer has refuted the accusations.

Recently, Mr. Raja came under heavy criticism for sharing a vlog about an alleged romance between former top military officials and Pakistani Hollywood stars.