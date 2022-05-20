<!-- wp:image {"width":1037,"height":622} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62871f9fd2915.jpg" alt="A photo of Bol anchorperson Sami Ibrahim. \u2014 Photo courtesy Twitter" width="1037" height="622"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>RAWALPINDI: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Attock police<\/a> have filed a defamation case against journalist Sami Ibrahim, accusing him of making false allegations, attempting to seduce a security employee from his duty.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The police filed a case against Mr Ibrahim under section 505, 131 and 499 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deal with statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The FIR was based on a complaint by Akhtar Javaid advocate, a resident of Attock city, who said he viewed \u2018Canadian Pak News\u2019, a Youtube channel of Mr Ibrahim, a <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">resident of Lahore<\/a>, two weeks ago.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe gave his opinion in his vlog against right of speech with bad attention and used obnoxious words against judiciary and armed forces.\u2019<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The complainant said in the FIR that the suspect had hatched a conspiracy and spread rumours against state institutions.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The complainant asked the police to take legal action <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">against the suspect.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->