Karachi: Judicial Magistrate South has sought a progress report from the FIA on the request for action against actor Muneeb Butt.

According to the report, a hearing was held at the request of Faiq Ali Jagirani Advocate regarding the proceedings against actor Muneeb Butt in front of the court of Judicial Magistrate South in Karachi City Court.

On behalf of Muneeb’s lawyer, the power of attorney was submitted to the court, but the petitioner, Faiq Ali Jagirani, advocate, raised objections to the power of attorney.

He stated that Muneeb Butt’s signature on the power of attorney is not correct, the address is also not written. Muneeb should be summoned to the court and the power of attorney should be verified.

He further said that the investigating officer of FIA failed to submit the report despite the court orders.

The hearing was postponed till June 7 and Muneeb Butt was also served with a personal summons. The court also requested an update from the investigating officer at the next hearing.

The stand taken in the petition was that actor Muneeb Butt posted against me (Faiq Ali Jagirani Advocate) on Instagram. Muneeb Butt’s post has damaged its reputation. Muneeb posted about my legal profession. An application was made in FIA against Muneeb, but no action is being taken.