The world-famous Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child this year which was confirmed by the couple on February 29.

Earlier, the Indian media claimed that Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting a little guest.

Now on Thursday morning, the actor-couple shared a joint post on Instagram in which it was revealed that they are expecting a baby in September this year.

Famous Indian celebrities are expressing happiness and congratulating on this post of Ranveer and Deepika.

Shahnaz Gul along with Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Gauhar Khan etc commented on the couple’s post.

It may be recalled that Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh got married after dating for a few years, the couple got married in November 2018 in a private ceremony in Italy.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s action film ‘Fighter’, the actress’ upcoming projects include ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Singham Again’.