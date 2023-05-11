At the fourth Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, which was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, both parties reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the high standard of the advancement of the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The confirmation comes as both nations celebrate the conclusion of this important and multifaceted project, which lasted ten years and resulted in the installation of modern road infrastructure in Pakistan and the construction of numerous power plants that assisted the nation in overcoming interruptions in electricity supply.

The strategic meeting provided a clear message that both countries are dedicated to going forward with this enormous endeavor for the benefit of their respective peoples, despite plans for conspiracies against it. However, this project was started in 2013, a year in which no other nation was willing to make an investment in Pakistan because of the country’s severe security condition. China at the time demonstrated its commitment to Pakistan by choosing to invest enormous sums of money through the CPEC. Although attacks on Chinese workers occurred inside Pakistan, construction on crucial projects like the Dasu Hydropower Plant continued.

It has been observed that the CPEC’s pace has been slowed down in recent years for a variety of reasons, but we anticipate that the current dialogue would speed up this project once more. It is encouraging to see that initiatives that have been postponed for a while are once again receiving attention. At the press stakeout, the Chinese FM announced that they had agreed to speed up construction on the Gwadar Port and the upgrading of the railway line between Peshawar and Karachi (ML-1) projects. Given Pakistan’s geographic location at the intersection of South Asia and the Middle East, these two projects are extremely important if Pakistan is to become a regional trading hub.

The opening of these SEZs shouldn’t be postponed much longer. However, it is uncertain if investors, including those from China, will turn to Pakistan in light of the ongoing political squabbles. In actuality, our close pals are likewise worried about the current situation. “As a good neighbor, good friend, and a good partner, we sincerely hope that political forces in Pakistan will build consensus, uphold stability, and more effectively address domestic and external challenges so that it can focus on growing the economy and improving people’s lives,” the Chinese FM said during the press conference in a soft and subdued tone. No-one ought to feel offended at these comments because they truly demonstrate China’s concern for Pakistan’s growth and people’s well-being.

True friends are those who, in addition to supporting you during trying times, point out when we are going wrong. In actuality, what the Chinese FM expressed represents the views of the whole Pakistani people. Through his words, Qin Gang has reached Pakistani citizens’ hearts and brains. President Xi Jin Ping of China has a vision of shared prosperity and unquestionably wants to see the advantages of progress begin in a nation that people are more confident in.

The government is currently dealing with significant economic difficulties and is having trouble reviving the IMF program, so the fourth phase of strategic talks is taking place at a difficult moment. While the Chinese side has pledged to give Pakistan full financial support, which should be a source of comfort, we should also start organizing our own affairs. It’s important to not ignore the earnest counsel of your Chinese friends.

The political leadership should examine their behaviour and move forward to deliver much-needed stability to correct the country’s course while rising above their egotistical and hate-based politics.