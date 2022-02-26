ISLAMABAD:The Senate’s Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed on Friday that about 60% of Sindh’s arable land was under waterlogging and the ground water level is constantly rising which could lead to a significant decline in farming and production.

Sindh special secretary briefed the meeting – held under the chairmanship of Senator Musadik Masood Malik – regarding the situation of ground water resources in Sindh.

The chairman said that data was not being provided by the Sindh government. “We want to make our recommendations based on data and clear evidence, and after the 18th Amendment, monitoring of groundwater levels is the responsibility of provincial governments.”

Sindh government officials told the committee that a new study was being conducted which would be completed by June and a report would be submitted to the committee.