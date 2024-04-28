A plan to transfer all Dubai Airport operations to Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport in the next 10 years has been proposed.

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared the plan for the transfer of Dubai Airport on social media.

The design of the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai has been approved, the construction cost of the new terminal will be 128 billion dirhams.

Al-Maktoum Airport will handle 26 million passengers annually, flight operations will be possible on 5 runways at Al-Maktoum Airport.

The future airport will be able to serve 400 aircraft simultaneously, the airport will use new aviation technologies for the first time in the aviation sector.

The new city ‘Dubai South’ will be built around the Al Maktoum Airport of Dubai, housing facilities for 1 million people will be provided in Dubai South.

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport has been hosting the Dubai Airshow for the past 10 years, the airport began operations with cargo flights in 2010, and now limited passenger flights depart from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Al Maktoum Airport of Dubai is located 60 km away from the existing Dubai Airport.