Lahore: It has been decided to start the search for foreign coaches for the Pakistan cricket team on an emergency basis.

According to sources, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s priority is to find a strong support staff for the national team and there is a possibility of progress in the next week regarding the coaching staff.

Sources say that the Chairman PCB has decided to start the search for foreign coaches for the Pakistani team on an emergency basis.

Sources say that big-name coaches may face difficulties due to their busy schedules in leagues, so the option of foreign consultants and local coaches is also there immediately.

Pakistan team is scheduled to play the T20 series against New Zealand in mid-April, the series of 5 T20 matches will start from April 18 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Apart from this, before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan has to play the T20 series against Ireland and England.