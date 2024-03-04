Islamabad: The Sunni Ittehad Council has decided the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

It has been decided to make Umar Ayub, who is likely to be supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the leader of the opposition.

Umar Ayub is also the Central General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

It should be noted that during the special session of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister was elected in which the President of the Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister.

Shahbaz Sharif got 201 votes of the members of the National Assembly and his opponent Umar Ayub, the candidate of the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council, got 92 votes.

For the Leader of the House in the National Assembly, the Muslim League (N) got the support of the People’s Party, Balochistan Awami Party, MQM Pakistan, and the Stability Pakistan Party, while Umar Ayub was the candidate for the Prime Ministership from the Sunni Alliance Council. The number of members is 91.