ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all the reservations of the interested parties in the privatization of PIA have been removed and the government has decided to make changes according to the parties interested in selling PIA.

Speaking specifically about the privatization of PIA here on Thursday, Express News reported. The Federal Minister for Privatization further said that a new action plan is being given to make the privatization of PIA more attractive and it is hoped that all the stages of this privatization will be completed in the next three months.

He said that this time, investors are expected to show much better interest in the privatization process of PIA because the privatization environment will be more favorable with the start of PIA flights to Europe. Due to recent steps, this national institution is going to become profitable again.

The Federal Minister said that after Europe, PIA flights are also going to start for the UK in the next three months. The first priority of 240 million Pakistanis is to travel with PIA. Similarly, after Europe and the UK, flights will be opened for the US and the Far East in the next phase.

He said that God willing, with positive steps, the reputation of PIA will be restored and this institution will be brought back to its peak.

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan further said that there is no doubt that Pakistan International Airlines still has enough momentum to make it profitable again.

He expressed his expectation that the privatization of PIA will be much better and more feasible than before, which will have a positive impact on the privatization process.