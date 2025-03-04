Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the expansion of the provincial cabinet. According to the report, the current cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has 16 members, including 5 special assistants.

According to party sources, it has been decided to include a dozen new ministers in the provincial cabinet of Punjab, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has approved the names of members of the assembly for the expansion of the provincial cabinet.

Party sources say that 12 members of the assembly who will join the provincial cabinet have been shortlisted, the new members of the Punjab cabinet will consist of senior and junior members of the assembly, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Manshaullah Butt are among the members of the assembly shortlisted for the provincial cabinet.

According to party sources, Colonel (retd) Ayub Gadhi, Salman Naeem, Rana Tahir Iqbal, Iftikhar Hussain Chhichhar, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Imran Javed and Usama Khan Leghari are among the shortlisted names.

Apart from them, Shoaib Siddiqui from IPP was also shortlisted. Party sources say that the oath-taking of the new members of the Punjab cabinet is expected this week.