It has been decided to cancel the privatization of Nandipur and Guddu Power Plant.

Sources According to the Privatization Commission, it has been suggested to give the shares of power plants to PSO to reduce the revolving debt of the gas sector.

Sources say that by getting the shares of power plants to PSO, the revolving debt of the gas sector will be reduced by 100 billion rupees. Stakes will be given to PSO.

Sources say that it has been decided to remove Nandipur Power and Guddu Power Plant from the privatization list, the federal government will clear the dues of the Sui Gas companies from the shares of the power plants.

According to sources, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Privatization Commission have agreed to remove the power plants from the privatization list, but the final approval to remove the power plants from the privatization list is subject to the federal cabinet.