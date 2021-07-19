KAHUTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she has come to warn Kashmiris that it has been decided to bring a puppet Prime Minister by rigging the elections.

Addressing a rally in Forward Kahuta in connection with election campaign in Azad Kashmir, Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a fake lawyer of Kashmir, criticising that due to his successful foreign policy China has stopped working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She told Kashmiris that Nawaz Sharif will fight their case and will not hand over Kashmir to Modi like selector.

While referring to the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan during the government of former prime minister she said that Nawaz Sharif conducted 6 blasts in response to 5 blasts of the enemy.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif, who was fighting the case of Burhan Wani, was called a traitor. She said those who show more patriotism in Pakistan are called bigger traitors.

Maryam Nawaz said that despite the fact that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was sitting in London, still he had such an influence that his party was winning by-elections one after another throughout the country.

She said Nawaz sacrificed even his government for people’s rule in the country.

She asked people not to sit at their homes on July 25, but to come out of their homes in large numbers and head straight to polling stations to vote for the PML-N candidates.

“You have to demonstrate the same spirit on the elections day which you have demonstrated today. You have to vote for the party candidates so that the slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat dau’ could be translated into a reality,” she asserted.

The PML-N Vice president urged those present on the occasion not only to cast votes but to also keep an eye on suspicious elements to make sure nobody stole from the party its mandate. She claimed that Nawaz had already won elections in the AJK. “And if you ever tried to steal elections from us, you will not be spared,” Maryam said while addressing the elements she deems responsible for bringing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) into power.