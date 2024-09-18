Islamabad: The ruling party has decided to appoint an interim chairman for the chairman PAC after not getting a name from the opposition despite two letters for the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

According to Express News, Chief Whip Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has made an important statement regarding the Public Accounts Committee in which he has said that the ruling party has decided to appoint an interim chairman for the Chairman PAC.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that in the best interest of the public, this position cannot be kept vacant for a long time, the election for the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee will be held in the next day or two. are Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that in the letters it was said that the opposition should send a panel consisting of 4 members, the opposition has not yet given any positive response to these two letters. Yes, a government member will be elected as Chairman PAC.

He said that the government chairman will be elected for a temporary arrangement, the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee is the trust of the opposition, whenever the opposition sends a panel consisting of 4 names, the elected chairman will resign, through a new election, the opposition will The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee will be elected, due to the importance of the Public Accounts Committee, its meeting and election cannot be postponed indefinitely.