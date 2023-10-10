Islamabad: The Election Commission has reserved its decision on the petition regarding withdrawal of election symbol of PTI.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition of Stabilization Pakistan Party leader Aoon Chaudhry regarding withdrawal of PTI’s election symbol.

During the hearing, Aun Chaudhry’s lawyer said that PTI should not be given the bat symbol, on which the Chief Election Commissioner said that PTI has already been given the bat symbol.

The Election Commissioner replied that the case related to the PTI election symbol is already under hearing in the Election Commission, on which one lawyer of the petitioner said to link our application with this case.

Later, the Election Commission reserved its decision on the PTI’s petition to withdraw the election symbol.