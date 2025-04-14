The Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad has reserved its decision on the bail applications of 86 PTI workers.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad heard the bail applications filed by PTI workers in the November 26 protest. Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the applications.

Sardar Muhammad Busy Advocate, Amna Ali Advocate, Zahid Bashir Dar, Ansar Kayani, Murtaza Turi, and Fatehullah Barki appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.

Lawyer Ansar Kayani took the stand that none of the accused were nominated, they were nominated after the identity parade, the identity parade was held after 5 months. The matter was informed earlier as well, the entire identity parade procedure was done in English.

He said that could the police official speak English? Can the accused understand English? There has been no recovery from the accused, people are released from Pindi after 5-6 months, then they are put in these cases in Islamabad.

He said that the statement given in police custody has no importance, there is no role of any accused, no recovery, no evidence, no bail should be given, the court has already granted bail to some accused in the relevant cases.

PTI lawyers requested to approve the bail of the accused, Sardar Muhammad Shushab Khan said that not a single accused was arrested by the police on the spot, all were arrested from their homes.

The defense lawyer said that the bails granted by the court were approved by the Islamabad High Court, the recovery in these FIRs had already been done from Pindi.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Kiani said that the bail application of the accused is still being heard after the arrest, the higher courts have laid down the rules in this regard.

Raja Naveed Kayani said that at this point we have to see if the accused are related to the case, the prosecutor said that there is evidence that links the accused to the violent incidents, all the accused were identified by witnesses in the identification parade, the FIR is a first information report, it cannot be said that the accused were not nominated earlier, there is still bail, it should be seen in the trial whether the identification parade was held in Pashto or Persian.

The prosecution requested to reject the bail application of the accused, after hearing the arguments of the parties, the court reserved the decision on the bail applications of 86 PTI workers.

Cases have been registered against PTI workers in Kohsar and Tarnol police stations.