The sensitive agencies have now prepared to raid the houses of the dollar hoarding mafia with the help of FIA.

According to security sources, the next phase of crackdown against hoarding of dollars is being started, in which FIA and sensitive institutions will now raid houses to recover the stored dollars.

According to the sources, houses across the country have been identified with the help of data obtained from exchange companies.

According to the sources, after the crackdown, the sensitive institutions have received authentic information about the institutions storing dollars in the houses of the mafias, the sensitive institutions have also obtained the list of the unusual number of dollar takers.

According to the sources, FIA and sensitive agencies will conduct targeted raids at the houses, after which those hiding dollars in the houses will be arrested and jailed.

It should be noted that the ongoing crackdown against the dollar mafia has made the dollar cheaper by 31 rupees. On September 1, the dollar closed at the highest level of 328 rupees, while the value of the dollar has also decreased in the open market. The dollar has fallen below 300 rupees.