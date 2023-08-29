The Islamabad High Court has only suspended the punishment of Chairman PTI, Naveed Malik

ISLAMABAD:Editor in chief Pakistan Group of News paper and chairman Rozenews Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said that Decision in Toshakhana case is suspended, not finished, All Prime Ministers have benefited from Tosha Khana. Imran Khan will have to stay in Attock jail in the cipher case, According to Hafiz Hamdullah, Imran Khan is ready to go out If Imran Khan goes abroad, it is better for him. In the future we will see what will be the reaction of PP if there are constituencies. No statement of PPP has come out in Tosha Khana case, It is also meaningful that PPP did not come out with any statement in the Tosha Khana case. If PPP’s position is rejected, the situation is likely to worsen. Due to the power crisis, the country’s situation is getting out of control and Caretaker government seems unable to control the situation, The incoming political government understands many issues, A caretaker government has limited powers,One can expect improvement from the new government,What action plan the caretaker government will take will be known in the coming days, Taking relief from IMF is a difficult task, It can be discussed again by approaching the IMF.

President Islamabad High Court Naveed Malik’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The Islamabad High Court has only suspended the punishment of Chairman PTI.Such decisions are a matter of routine in the courts, Chairman PTI’s disqualification is upheld, President Islamabad High Court Bar After the judicial lock-up in the cipher case, he will be able to file a bail appeal, Physical remand will be sought if chairman PTI is summoned in court,

Constituencies were supported by all political parties in the Council of Common Interests,

According to the constitution, the election should be held within 90 days.Four months are required for constituencies, elections will be postponed, All patriotic Pakistanis wish that elections should be held on time .The country cannot afford any more constitutional crises, President Islamabad High Court Bar For the privileged class, petrol is also free, electricity bills are also waived, Common people were worried about petrol prices, where will they pay electricity bills, There is a huge crisis in the country due to electricity bills, People are so narrow that they are moving towards civil disobedience, There will be no relief until the people stand united for their rights .People have to come out for their rights, if anyone had any objection to constituencies, they would have spoken on the relevant forum