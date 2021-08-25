OKARA: The University of Okara’s Department of International Relations organized a debate competition titled as ‘US Exit from Afghanistan: The Regional Implications” where three groups of students debated on various local, regional and international aspects of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the country’s future Taliban-led political landscape.

The debate was moderated by Ahmar Zahid while Dr Muhammad Wajid, Dr Zahid Bilal, Usman Shamim and Faiq Butt were the judges.

In the opening note of the debate, Fakhara Shahid, Coordinator, Department of IR, highlighted the purpose of the event as saying that it was meant for inculcating debating skills and confidence of public speaking among the students. She also vowed to hold debates and discourses on regular basis on various national and international issues that could help the students to get aware of the world politics and polish themselves for the modern job market and competitive examinations.

The debaters discussed how the US exit from Afghanistan could affect the regional politics and socio-economic status while the neighboring nations like China were asserting their stacks in the region. They also discussed various scenarios of the Taliban’s ruling style of the past and the present and concluded that the current Taliban leaders were posing to be more flexible and accommodating on certain matters and it could let them strengthen their position.

As per the decision of the jury, Inzmam Miraj and Tehreem Murtaza got first positing, Riffat and Asim Liaqat won second position while Abdul Basit and Ali Hassan stood third.