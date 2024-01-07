Pakistan’s senior actress Bina Chaudhry started receiving death threats.

Recently, in a video released from her official Instagram account, actress Bina Chaudhry said that she has been receiving death threats for the past several days.

In the ongoing video, the actress said that I was threatened that if I don’t keep my mouth shut, I will be killed.

In the video statement, Bina Chaudhry said that any accident can happen to me at any time, if I am not in this world tomorrow or if an accident happens to me, then I have recorded the video of the people responsible for it. It has been done and it will come on social media.

It should be noted that the actress has not clarified the reason for the death threats in the ongoing video, nor has she named the person making the threats.