Salman Khan’s films are promoted in a lively and domineering style that hardly any other actor can match, but the promotions of the film “Sikander” may prove to be disappointing for the fans. According to Indian media, Salman Khan’s film Sikander will hit the theatres on March 30, but despite so few days left, the promotions of the film have not yet begun.

The big trailer launch event planned for the film, which was expected to be attended by 30,000 fans, has also been canceled. The film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss have decided to limit the film’s promotion due to security concerns. Salman Khan had recently received several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after which the actor has restricted his transportation. Therefore, actor Salman Khan will promote the film mostly on digital platforms and will attend fewer public events.

Additionally, the final edit of the trailer of the film, which is scheduled to be launched on March 23 or 24, 2025, has been completed. In the film “Sikander”, Salman Khan plays the role of a man who overcomes the difficulties of life and becomes a ray of hope for the weak. His character is initially carefree, but a powerful transformation takes place in him after being influenced by the memories of his late wife.