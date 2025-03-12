LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Specialized Health Salman Rafique has said directives have been issued for an action against the nurses whose negligence caused the death of two patients at Chest Surgical Ward of Mayo Hospital. The minister said the action was being taken after an inquiry report conducted by a committee of the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department.

Expressing his sorrow over the death of the patients, the minister said the inquiry report found three nurses guilty of showing negligence in administering injections to the patients. In light of recommendations of the inquiry committee, the special secretary SHC&MED served show-cause notices on two Charge Nurses Ms Nazia Hassan and Ms Hafiza Saima Seher.

They were issued notices on the basis of sufficient grounds to proceed against them for misconduct under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006.

The two nurses, along with another Charge Nurse, Ms Sunaina Khalid, were relieved from their duties and transferred on administrative grounds and directed to report back to SHC&MED with immediate effect.

The charge that constituted misconduct comprised that the two nurses were found “negligent, committed malpractices while administering of powdered injections (reconstitution, dilution & route of administration) and bad dispensing practices of powdered injections (Ceftriaxone) on their part that led to drug reaction in 16 patients on March 9 in Chest Surgical Ward.”