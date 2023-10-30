In the Kurram area of KP, a NEW wave of bloodletting has disrupted daily life once more. There are reports that a contentious video with allegations of sectarian content is what started the most recent tragic altercation.

Long-standing land conflicts have added to the hostilities. In the meantime, debates of any kind in this delicate area swiftly acquire an unpleasant sectarian hue. Various accounts suggest that between nine and twenty people were murdered during the fighting. Local-level jirgas are attempting to diffuse the situation while security personnel have stepped in. This year’s Kurram big violent episode is the third one. May saw the shooting deaths of several people, including several teachers, and July saw a deadly escalation of violence over disputed property parcels. According to people familiar with the area, the most recent round of confrontations started just as an official land panel was about to make a decision. Kurram, a former tribal agency on Afghanistan’s border, has an issue with the state only responding to violence. This temporarily covers up underlying tensions, which then blow up at the first sign of provocation. To restore a more lasting peace to this volatile region, a long-term solution is required. The state, tribe elders, and clergy should all be involved because they can all assist in addressing the underlying issues. Clerics in particular should make extra efforts to put out the fires when there are sectarian issues whenever conflicts of a community nature arise. Due to the nature of sectarian conflicts, they have the potential to spread swiftly and undermine communal harmony throughout Pakistan. For this reason, anyone attempting to undermine social order has to be closely monitored by the state. Sectarian discourse on social media has the potential to proliferate rapidly in this sense. To wreak chaos, all it takes is one troublemaker with a smartphone. Although it is not desired to control content, the government must collaborate with tech companies to find and block accounts that propagate hate speech and encourage violence. Legal action against the offenders is also required.

According to the government, two people were killed on Friday alone in KharKalay and BaleechKhel, while five people died in skirmishes in the Boshara region. At least 23 people in the area were injured throughout the four days of fighting, including 10 on

Friday.

Cellular networks are still suspended in the wake of the crisis and the high level of tension in the area, and all roads leading into and out of the district are restricted to traffic. People from other regions of the nation are unable to escape the region, leaving locals stuck.

As per Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital, all district hospitals have declared a state of emergency. While some injured people have been released from the hospital, eight others are still undergoing care

Related