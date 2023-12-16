Today is the third day of the Test between Pakistan and Australia in Perth and the Pakistani team was bowled out for 271 runs in response to Australia’s 487 runs in the first innings.

Currently, the Australian team is batting in the second innings and the host team has a lead of 243 runs.

Australia has scored 28 runs for the loss of two wickets, Khurram Shehzad showed the way to the pavilion for openers David Warner for zero and Marnes Labushin for 2 runs.

Third-Day of Test:

Pakistan team started their incomplete first innings on the third day with 132 runs for 2 wickets.

Khurram Shahzad was bowled by Pete Cummins for 7 runs at the start of the day, while Babar Azam was bowled by Mitchell Marsh for 21 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq was bowled by Nathan Line for 62 runs, Sarfraz Ahmed was bowled by Mitchell Starc for 3 runs Saud Shakeel was bowled by Josh Hazlewood for 28 runs and Faheem Ashraf was the victim of Pat Cummins for 9 runs, Aamir Jamal was dismissed by Nathan Line for 10 runs. What did

Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed by Travis Head for four runs.

Second day:

At the end of the second day yesterday, Imam-ul-Haq was not out for 38 and Khurram Shahzad for 7 runs.

On the second day of the Test match, after the Australian team was bowled out for 487 runs, Pakistan’s first innings was opened by Imamul Haq and Abdullah Shafiq.

Both the batsmen took a cautious approach and took the team’s score to 74 runs in 36.2 overs, after which Abdullah Shafiq was caught out for 42 runs by spin bowler Nathan Line.

Pakistan’s second wicket fell for 123 runs in 49.3 overs, with captain Shaun Masood scoring 30 runs and was caught out by Mitchell Starc.

First Day of Test:

In the match, the host team won the toss and decided to bat first and invited the visiting team to the field.

On the first day of the Perth Test, Australian opener David Warner played a brilliant and aggressive innings, he scored 164 runs off 211 balls and this innings included 4 sixes and 16 fours.

Apart from this, Usman Khawaja scored 41, Marnos Labushin 16, Steve Smith 31, and Travis Head scored 40 runs.

Pakistan debutant Aamir Jamal took two wickets, and Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Khurram Shehzad took one each.