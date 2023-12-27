In response to Australia’s 318 runs on the second day of the Melbourne Test, Pakistan’s batting continues and the Green Caps have scored 131 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Pakistan’s innings was started by Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq, but Imamul Haq scored 10 runs and was caught out by Nathan Lyon. Abdullah Shafiq got out after scoring 62 runs.

Babar Azam was also clean bowled by Pat Cummins for just one run, Shaun Masood is at the wicket with 49 runs while Saud Shakeel comes to support him.

In the first session of the second day of the Melbourne Test, the Pakistani pacers dominated and the fast bowlers sent 7 Australian players to the pavilion, the entire Australian team was bowled out for 318 runs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Aamir Jamal dismissed 3 players while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan Ali got two wickets each, and one player was dismissed by Salman Ali Agha.

At the end of the first day’s play in the second match of the 3-match Test series, Australia scored 187 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

In the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia being played in Melbourne, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field.

Melbourne Test: First day’s play over, Australia 187 runs for the loss of 3 wickets

In the first session of the match, Australia scored 90 runs for one wicket till the lunch break, but David Warner scored 38 runs and was caught out by Salman Ali Agha.

When the second session started, Usman Khawaja scored 42 runs and fell victim to Hasan Ali while Australia’s third wicket fell for 154 runs and Amir Jamal sent Steve Smith to the pavilion for 26 runs.

Meanwhile, it rained in Melbourne and the match had to be stopped for some time, but due to the rain, 66 overs were played on the first day.