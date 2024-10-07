Multan: In the first Test, Pakistan scored 328 runs for the loss of four wickets in 86 overs at the end of the first day against hosts England.

In the test being played in Multan, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat, then the first wicket fell on a total score of 8. Opener Saeem Ayub returned to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs.

After the early dismissal of Saeem Ayub, captain Shaun Masood and opener Abdullah Shafiq scored 253 runs in the second wicket partnership. Here Abdullah Shafiq was dismissed for 102 runs, he scored his fifth Test century.

After the dismissal of Abdullah Shafiq, captain Shan Masood could not stay on the wicket for long and lost the wicket after scoring 151 runs. He scored his 11th career century 4 years later which included 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan suffered their fourth loss in the form of Babar Azam who was LBW after scoring 30 runs. At the end of the first day, Saud Shakeel was on 35 and Naseem Shah was at the crease without scoring a run.

Toss

Shaun Masood, the captain of the national team, said that he will try for a big score and guess that he won’t be able to win for a long time, we will play with three fast bowlers and two spinners.

English Ollie Pope said that there is moisture in the pitch so will try to take wickets soon. If they had won the toss, they would have decided to bat first.

It should be noted that till now both the teams have won one test against each other in Multan. Before England, Bangladesh had whitewashed Pakistan in a two-Test series on its own soil.

Pakistan Playing XI

Saeem Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq, captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

England Playing XI

Zach Crawley, Ben Duckett, captain Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Braden Criss (debut), Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.