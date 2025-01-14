LAHORE: Australian player David Warner has become the most expensive player of the Pakistan Super League season 10.

During the PSL 10 draft ceremony held in Lahore, Karachi Kings added David Warner to their team for a fee of $300,000 (Rs. 83.6 million).

With this deal, Warner has become the most expensive player of PSL 10. In addition, Karachi Kings have also added New Zealander Kane Williamson to their team.

Karachi Kings have selected David Warner, Adam Mylon and Abbas Afridi in the Platinum category.

David Warner has a unique identity in terms of aggressive batting in all three formats of cricket and is among the ten best batsmen in the world.