DUNBAR – David Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77. After the pair signed the momentous agreement in 1998, Trimble, a key architect of the tumultuous UK province’s historic peace pact, shared the award with pro-Irish leader John Hume.

It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble informs us that he died away peacefully earlier today following a brief illness. The loss of a leader who, despite his vocal support for the UK, worked with Irish nationalists to resolve the three decades of violence known as the “Troubles” was not further discussed.

Trimble was referred to as a “giant of British and world politics” by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to Johnson’s tweet, he “will be remembered for his intellect, personal bravery, and fierce commitment to alter politics for the better.”