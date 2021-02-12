Police haven’t made charges against him public.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar has been released by the Daska after briefly sremaining in custody, party

Tarar, the PML-N deputy secretary general, was in Daska to campaign for the NA-75 by-election.

The PML-N is going to hold a rally in Sialkot on Saturday. Maryam Nawaz will address her party’s supporters there.

PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry called Tarar’s arrest an attempt by the Punjab government to hurt the party’s campaign.

“This arrest without any allegation or FIR is a kidnapping,” Chaudhry said. “We will give a massive reaction over it.”

The police neither confirmed his arrest and nor the charges against him.

“Right now, we have no information about the arrest,” Punjab minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said. He said he will share with the media the charges against Tarar in an hour or two.