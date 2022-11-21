ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the “illegal and unnecessary” disclosure of the family tax records of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a statement from the Finance Division, “This is obviously a violation of the entire confidentiality of tax information that the law provides.”

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data breach and violation of tax law will be investigated right now, according to the statement.

Dar has instructed Tariq Mehmood Pasha, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, to personally head the investigation, take ownership, and produce a report within 24 hours in light of this major error on the part of the previously unidentified bureaucrats, it continued.