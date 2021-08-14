ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Saturday asked the young people to take inspiration from the success stories of Kamyab Jawan Jawan Programme (KJP) and sign up for its soft loan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

“If you are interested in starting your own business or expanding the existing, then apply in your nearest bank for getting loan through the KJP, like Muhammad Hanif from Karachi,” he said while sharing success story of the entrepreneur on his twitter account.

Usman Dar assured the youth of the government’s all possible assistance including financial support for starting or expanding business in their respective cities.