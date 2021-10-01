ISLAMABAD: Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation, collaboration, and partnership in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Denmark and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

The Danish FM appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability, and pledged to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, the Danish Foreign Minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the Afghan situation and bilateral relations.

The PM said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was important for Pakistan and the region. The international community must play a role in averting a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, he said and added that the political structure was important for stability in Afghanistan.

The PM expressed satisfaction over the bilateral relations between the two counties. He said Pakistan sought enhanced cooperation with Denmark in various fields including trade, investment, and alternative energy.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to climate change. The international community must take steps to tackle climate change, PM Khan said. The Danish PM praised the 10-billion Trees Tsunami Project. He also appreciated Pakistan for assisting in the evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan.